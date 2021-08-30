After much research, data and scientific review the FDA gave final approval for the Pfizer mRNA Covid-19 vaccine.
MRNA vaccines are not new. They have been researched for over 15 years. These vaccines do not contain or use inactivated or weakened germs. This vaccine “teaches” our cells how to make a protein which is the basis for the immune response to viruses. It does not change our DNA as some QAnon conspiracists think.
A recent letter called the vaccine experimental, implying no FDA approval. Perhaps she should take a close look at her lipstick, lip liner, foundation makeup, eyeliner and mascara, eyeshadow, blush, hairspray, hair gel, dry shampoo and nail polish. None of these items have FDA approval, but anti-vaxxer ladies seem to have no problems using them.
Tattoo ink is also not FDA approved. MRNA vaccines have been studied for flu, rabies and cytomegalovirus. In addition to vaccines, mRNA has been used in cancer research to trigger immune responses to target specific cancer cells. Please avoid all these crazy conspiracists and kooks. Please do some valid research on mRNA vaccines to learn the truth. Save yourself and your family — get vaccinated.
Pam Neal
Temple