What do you want people to remember you by?
An ideology, because those can always change? Or through your actions and beliefs? Which can change too.
Pandora’s box has been opened and all most of us have left is hope. The hope to pay the bills, make the world better, raise our children right and maybe hope that the world will become better.
Just know that maybe the lucky few will see a different world than the one they were born into. Hopefully for the better. But in the end all the bickering and righteousness, self-importance means nothing. The next generation will find their way. With or without a indoctrination.
So instead of selfish wants in the now, prepare them for the future. One without us. Without what we grew up with. A world without.
Too much is put on who’s more patriotic than the other. Or one side is the perfect side. There is no perfect. But you can hope that the next after can hope for better just like all parents do. Hope for change, for better inclusion, to get out of tribal tendencies.
Those who try to make you fear something are weak. Powerless. And they know it. Fear and mistrust are the weapons they use. To seed strife amongst the people to keep them blind. The extremists are getting bold to the points of riots in the streets or armed insurrections.
But there at the bottom was always hope. I hope that we can leave the world a little less jacked up than it is now.
Kyle Fino
Temple