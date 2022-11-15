Christian nationalists have profound beliefs that the government should be based on religious doctrine. That homosexuality should be outlawed. That women should have fewer rights than men.
They reject science in favor of religious doctrine. They firmly believe that there should be no separation between church and state. They believe that religion should be taught in school. They also believe that abortion is illegal.
These are the tenements of the Christian nationalists. It is also what Republicans used to call “Shariah Law.”
Randy Broussard
Belton