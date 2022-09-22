It is amazing how America has been changed the last 22 months.
President Biden gave a victory speech on his success in controlling inflation. At the same time the real numbers were revealed and the truth was so bad that the stock market fell almost 1,300 points, the seventh biggest drop in history.
Inflation is hurting everyone especially the elderly, retired and low income. Inflation has reached a 40-year high. It was reported we have a 65% chance of the country going into recession.
The White House administration says the border is closed. The truth is three million immigrants have entered the border this year plus those that entered and got away.
The way Biden left Afghanistan showed the truth of his poor leadership. Therefore Putin decided this would be an opportunity for him to invade Ukraine.
If elected, Biden said while campaigning, he would be the great unifier of America. The truth is he has been the greatest divider in history. He has spent trillions of taxpayer money on giveaways to gain votes. His policy is to spend and tax plus hire 87,000 new IRS employees.
The truth is our future generation will be paying decades for America’s debts.
Looks a lot like socialism!
L.N. Vogel
Temple