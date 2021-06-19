I write in response to the June 10 editorial in which you declared that the Texas voting bill recently put forth by Republicans is intended only as a protection from fraud. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is apparently not that certain of its intent. Nor am I.
I fail to understand why drive-through voting, which requires a photo ID and verification of voter registration, is considered fraudulent. I am confused about how extended hours for voting and allowing more drop boxes makes voting less secure. I wonder why residents of the largest counties in Texas should be barred from voting at any polling place within that county.
Your editorial stated Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was stolen has yet to be proven. Yet? Judges across the land, both elected and appointed, Democrat and Republican, have all ruled against the Trump campaign’s allegations of election fraud. Partisan post-election ballot reviews, conducted in secrecy, erode our democracy, which is dependent upon the losing candidate having the fortitude, integrity, humility and patriotism to concede the loss.
Diane Torres
Temple