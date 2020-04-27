After disasters you hear about persons taking advantage of the situation and raising prices — price gouging. These people are vilified, and sometimes even arrested for their dastardly deeds. As a businessperson I would like to offer an alternative view.
In economics there is a “seen affect” and “an unseen effect.” The seen effect is often emotional, while the unseen effect may be harsh and often counterintuitive. Such is the case in a disaster. First, I would like for you to define gouging. What percentage of raising prices is considered gouging? Is it 10 percent, 20 percent, or more? And who gets to decide this?
Several years ago, after a hurricane in Corpus Christi the city was in desperate need of plywood to cover broken windows. Two enterprising young men from Temple decided that they could make some extra money by renting a trailer and loading it with plywood from the local lumber yard at $5 a sheet and driving to Corpus and selling for $10 a sheet. The mayor, in his infinite wisdom, got an emergency law passed that plywood could not be sold for more than $5 a sheet. Naturally, the 2 young entrepreneurs did not go to Corpus Christi. What if the mayor instead had made public that plywood was selling for $25 a sheet? Pickups would be on the road taking much needed plywood there. There would be a glut of plywood and the price would inevitably go down.
In economics, there is a law of supply and demand no mayor can change. When demand is high and supply short the price will go up. When the demand is low, and the supply is high the price will go down. The unseen effect.
Elwood Smith
Temple