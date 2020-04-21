This is in response to Pete Jessup’s letter published on April 18. His exact words: “We have a cure for this virus. We could restart the economy today and just treat whoever gets sick, just like every other disease.”
I do not think I missed a world-shattering breakthrough concerning the treatment or cure of COVID-19. If Mr. Jessup, in his ultimate wisdom, knows of a treatment or cure, he should come forth with it immediately. This nation’s doctors and leaders, as well all others around the globe, want to know.
Of course, Jessup could be trotting out information about earlier strains of coronavirus. The one currently gripping the world is “novel,” meaning new, and is extremely aggressive. Anyone who thinks it is currently curable or treatable is fooling themselves and is, indeed, spreading “fake news,” another American issue cited by Jessup in his letter.
I encourage everyone to stay well and realize that adherence to safe practices is our shield until research gives us the treatment or vaccine so desperately needed.
Joanna Everett
Salado