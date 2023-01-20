I find it humorous that Temple wants to be called the Wildflower Capital of Texas, yet they have allowed the special interests to destroy one of the nicest tracts of land where wildflowers flourished in abundance. In the spring families would descend on a lot off 31st Street to enjoy the wildflowers there since it was the only tract of land in that area in which they could.
Today the wildflowers are a thing of the past, and the 6-acre lot is being developed into Triangle Tract with 33 townhomes and 5 commercial lots. If each townhome has two cars, that would be 66 cars without taking into consideration the ones generated by the commercial lots. That is more cars than most Temple car dealerships have on their lots today.
A few years ago the Temple City Council had hearings to change the zoning of this lot in order to build a huge storage facility there. At this hearing the residents of Deerfield Estates presented their objections and suggested leaving this lot as it was, thus preserving the beautiful wildflowers found there. This would have blended in with the future development of the adjacent Temple’s Georgetown Railroad Trail.
This fell on the deaf ears of the Temple City Council, as many things do judging by the numerous letters to the editor in the Telegram.
If Temple wants to be known as the Wildflower Capital of Texas they need to preserve the few fields of wildflowers left. The city of Temple needs to behave in a more responsible manner by catering less to the special interests and more to that of its residents.
Joseph Raub
Temple