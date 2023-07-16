Lois Bland is correct – the Democratic Party isn’t the same party as John F. Kennedy. What she fails to mention is that the current Republican Party isn’t the same either. As a lifelong Republican I believe in traditional Republican values — fiscal responsibility, smaller federal government, more local control, capitalism and integrity. That does not describe the current Republican Party.
Under Donald Trump’s administration the deficit was growing despite record revenues because Republicans were spending like drunken Democrats, and that was before the COVID stimulus. It’s only now that they are not in charge that they want to be “responsible.”
At the state level, Texas is at or near the bottom when it comes to the number of people living in poverty and with no health care yet the Republicans are too busy telling businesses what they can and can’t do with masks, what sport someone can play and what books a library can have. I’m not saying those are not important, but millions of people without food or health care should be a higher priority, yet it’s not a priority at all for current Republicans.
And someone explain to me how the party of “law and order” can support people as corrupt as Trump and Paxton.
The Republican Party is a shell of its former self and not a party I want to be a part of. I’m hoping that a candidate with integrity will surface during the upcoming Republican primary season to pull me back in. If you want four more years of Joe Biden (which I don’t) vote for Trump as the Republican nominee.
Tommy Bonner
Temple