In reference to Peter Jessup’s letter titled “Hydroxychloroquine facts,” I would like to offer additional facts pertinent to the subject.
Jessup references a study on the drug published by the International Journal of Infectious Diseases done by The Henry Ford Health System. The results imply that hydroxychloroquine is effective against the coronavirus. However, appearing before a congressional hearing, Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases doctor, called the Henry Ford study flawed because it was non-controlled and patients received corticosteroids, which have been proven to reduce death in COVID-19 patients, further clouding the effects of hydroxychloroquine. A congressman interjected to say the study was peer-reviewed and Dr Fauci said it didn’t matter because you can peer review something that is bad study.
Adm. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary of health and human services, said that “At first, hydroxychloroquine looked very promising” but at “this point in time, there’s been five randomized control, placebo-controlled trials that do not show any benefit to hydroxychloroquine.”
The definition of “propaganda” as used by Jessup in a derogatory sense connotes deception or distortion, which I highly doubt this paper is engaged in. However, the same cannot be said for Trump when he discusses hydroxychloroquine, or how good of a job he is doing containing the virus, or how the virus is going away, or that he could remember person, man, woman, TV, camera 20 minutes later.
Gordon Bennett
Belton