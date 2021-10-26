There is no greater symbol for the USA than the flag. As you look around Bell County, there are many flags being displayed daily by residents, schools, businesses, colleges and municipal entities. Unfortunately, many of these flags are badly faded, worn or in tatters.
I appreciate patriotism many show flying the flag, but please do it the right way. Proper etiquette is found many places, such as www.military.com. For those flags too worn or tattered, please do not throw them in the trash. Contact a Veterans or Boy Scout organization for proper “retirement.”
Let’s all fly the flag … right !
John Anderson
Temple