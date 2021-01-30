The blood of the people who died and are in critical condition are solely on Trump, Hawley, Cruz and all those who have enabled this stupidity.
What I watched on Jan. 6 was a direct assault on the very foundation of our republic. This was no attack on a random city or business. It was an attack on the capitol of our nation’s seat of democracy. You just gave every nation that seeks to undermine us the image that we are weak. Broken from within.
I never thought to see this. You are not patriots. You do not represent the American people. People died for your follies and theories .... the group of law and order, yet you turned your back on the blue.
A patriot puts the good of the country ahead of themselves.
Sacrifice. Yet all I’ve seen is grown children throwing a tantrum. Cruz is not a real Texan anyways. Not born here. Today showed a fracture in our great nation. Those who protest a killing get maximum results. Those who try and bring our government to its knees get little to no repercussions.
Sorry you’re afraid. Guess what. There are so many others who are more afraid. Weep for our country today. It will be recorded in history as a day a single man almost brought democracy to its knees.
We are great. More than great. No man can tell us what makes us great. Our principles of just and right will always be the wind in our sails.
Kyle Fino
Temple