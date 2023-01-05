It is with continuing interest I respond to the front page story of the new county commissioner, Louie Minor, who campaigned on a very important issue, “moving the statue of the Confederate Soldier in front of the Bell County Courthouse.”
In these times of all the other financial issues in our country, state, county, and cities, this does seem to be the most important, don’t you think? I mentioned this when Mr. John Driver sought a way to get this job completed.
As a senior citizen with a fairly fixed income, I fail to see every day why we cannot leave this minor issue alone and work on something which really matters to Bell County residents.
Personally, I have not driven by the courthouse in many months and if I were to drive there, I do not see the statue causing any mayhem for the city or county. Where is our thinking? There are many things in our lives which are symbols of maybe unpleasant events to this or that one, but as thinking adults, can we not overcome these and move on?
Moving a statue does not change the fact that the Civil War happened, but we do not have to make it a constant subject of the news. Come on people, move on, please.
Ruth Rolston
Temple