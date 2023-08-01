I would like to offer my personal thanks to Larry Causey and Paris Jones for their coverage of the air mattress drive on Saturday for The Salvation Army of Bell County McLane Center of Hope.
Causey’s well written and detailed article highlighted that The Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope is not just about Red Kettles, ringing the bell and Angel Tree at Christmastime — although that is a very integral part of our program.
The McLane Center of Hope offers just that — hope — to those who have found themselves in dire circumstances.
For decades, The Salvation Army has offered a successful program that works for those willing to work the program. Services are provided to single men, single women and families to assist them in elevating their life situation to a point where they are self-sustaining in independent living.
May God pour out His greatest blessings to Causey and Jones, as well as those who so generously donated air mattresses!
Marcine Chambers
Temple