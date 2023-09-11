There was a possible fifth attack planned on Sept. 11, 2001, in San Diego.
I was stationed at HSL-43 North Island that dreadful day. My wife woke me to news reports.
I’m expecting the phone to ring. It didn’t. I headed to the base that afternoon. I came across the Coronado Bay Bridge and about eight blocks from the base, traffic is stopped. After six hours me and some buddies made our way to the gate. It was closed … nobody in or out.
While there, a sedan pulled up in the through lane and rolled down their windows. There were four men in the car, all wearing turbans. At this point I didn’t know about a Middle Eastern connection to the attack. “How do we get on base,” one of the men asked. I replied that no one is getting into the base. They just sat there for a minute or two until someone honked at them because they were blocking the only through lane.
So I have a sneaky suspicion I came face to face with another attacker, suicide bomber, that day. I find out later the FBI was concerned about San Diego.
The thing I remember most about that period of time is that the whole nation had seemingly come together in their outrage of being attacked.
“We Shall Never Forget” was a banner we flew on the ship through our deployment.
We all wondered why we hadn’t yet fired our missiles. In December 2002, our skipper got the call. We headed back to the Gulf, where we unleashed “Shock and Awe” in March 2003, about 40 something Tomahawks over a period of about two nights.
Leonard Halleen
Temple