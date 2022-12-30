The current omnibus bill is disgusting! What’s done is done and American citizens are the ones who constantly are being thrown under the omnibus!
Most of them have no idea what the ruling party and the rest of D.C. politicians are doing to us, our children and our grandchildren. Most of the nation is focused on other nonsense pushed in front of our faces while this tragedy continues and plays out until we Americans become totally lost and under the thumb of the hierarchy, simply trying to survive. I think we are going over the edge of the proverbial cliff and basically are doomed.
Peter Stern
Driftwood