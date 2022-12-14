I was reminded of the saying “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” on Nov. 26 in reading two articles in the Telegram.
On Page 2A, I read about the Texas Department of Public Safety’s proposal to build a $1.2 billion active-shooter training center in response to the May 2022 killing of 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde. Once complete, DPS would need $2 million each year to run the center.
Back on 4B, a piece detailed the killing of six Walmart employees in Chesapeake, Va., and quoted a note the shooter left behind: “My only wish would have been to start over from scratch and that my parents would have paid closer attention to my social deficits.” In addition to blame and anger, the note conveyed he felt isolated and mentally unwell.
According to the Gun Violence Archive, an independent online data archive of incidents collected from 7,500 law enforcement, media, government, and commercial sources, there have been 625 mass shootings in the United States in 2022 so far. (They define a mass shooting as one in which a minimum of four victims are shot, either injured or killed, not including any shooter.)
In addition to allocating taxpayer funds to ensure law enforcement is prepared to respond to active shooters, I ask our policymakers to direct resources to help people from growing so angry and desperate that they become an active shooter in the first place.
Piper Hendricks
Temple