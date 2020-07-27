I want to thank you and Tex Appeal for recognizing one of the finest physicians in the state of Texas. Her name is Dr. Barbara Weiss and she was our family physician at Baylor Scott and White Hospital for several years. She basically saved both our lives a couple of times. Her ability to diagnose potential serious illnesses enable her to refer us to the appropriate specialists for treatment.
Dr. Weiss is a capable, caring and careful person. She is able to tell her patients what they need to know in a way that they can all understand. She also has a sense of humor that can put you at ease as well. It was a sad day for us when she was assigned to executive medicine. I am sure she continued to use her amazing skills there as well. It was sad to hear she has some medical problems herself and my wife and I will continue to pray for her.
On behalf of the thousands of patients she served in her long career, we wish her know our gratitude for all she has done.
George H. Barrett
Belton