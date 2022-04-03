We have all heard about our God-given rights … rights that are explicit in our Constitution. The right to bear arms, the right to free speech … even though that’s debatable these days and so on and so on.
Well, God wants His rights back and why wouldn’t He? We have told Him that He makes mistakes during childbirth. We now say that a boy can be a girl and a girl can be a boy.
We have told Him that sodomy is acceptable even though, I hope, most of us know the story of Sodom and Gomorrah. We have told him that a myriad of Bibles are acceptable, depending on what we want to believe. We have taken God out of our schools, government, homes and yes, even pulpits (churches).
We have even put Muslims in office. Why is this bad, you ask? Because if you follow the lineage all the way back, you will find that their ancestor and Koran was developed and promulgated by Mohammad … further back you will find he comes from Ishmael, Abraham’s son from Hagar an Egyptian woman. Ishmael, prophesied to be a wild man, and the Muslims have been fighting each other ever since.
So why wouldn’t God want His rights back? We have shunned Him time and time again. Many of these, so-called natural disasters … including these viruses are God’s wrath.
Leonard Halleen
Temple