Thank you wouldn’t begin to cover our gratitude to Jeff Ward, Matthew Clark, Steven Drew and the entire staff at Sammons Golf Course for their incredible hospitality and help in hosting the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Men’s Invitational collegiate tournament this week.
From grooming and setting up the course in preparation for our event to a made-from-scratch lunch for the entire field of young college men and their coaches, they went over and above at every opportunity. And it showed. Reaction from our visiting teams was extremely positive.
We’ve always been very fortunate to have an outstanding relationship with our friends at Sammons. You may not be a golfer or even a fan of the game, but everyone who lives in or near the city of Temple should be very proud and thankful to be represented in such a way. These ambassadors are first-class. And as UMHB men’s golf head coach, we are so appreciative to them for being made to feel so special.
Jordan Cox
Belton