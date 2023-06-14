The Associated Press abortion article on June 3 is a classic case of misinformation.
The Catholics who go to church and receive the sacraments do not believe in free choice. He recites a poll — what poll — just another personal opinion.
You cannot be a good Catholic and believe in abortion rights. The Knights of Columbus furnished hundreds of imaging machines to anti-abortion clinics throughout the United States, giving those considering abortion an image of their unborn child, a very successful program.
He also quotes from professors at Catholic Universities, including Notre Dame. Sadly to say but most of these Catholic in name only as many of those in our government, they do not hold fast to Catholic faith and doctrine, a disservice to our faith.
He also states that he could not find abortion in the Bible but in my Bible one of the commandments says Do Not Kill.
If you look through an imaging machine you will see that from the moment of conception movement begins, there is life. We all have our opinions and that is our right and we all must live with ourselves and take measure for what we do. Thank God for our many blessings.
Richard Schigut
Temple