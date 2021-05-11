Dr. GS Chintapalli writes that the USA has been his home for 50 years and he has seen the epidemics of gun violence in schools and against presidents.
He goes on to quote a famous Indian parliamentarian: “I have yet to see a gun that fires in one direction.”
He brings his culture over here. I am a fifth-generation Texan. In 50 years has he ever read the Republic of Texas Bill of Rights, in which we are guaranteed a republican form of government Article 1 Section 2. We are not beholden to the colonialism of the British monarchs, which the Indian parliamentarian governance is patterned after.
I suggest Chintapalli travel into Mexico where citizens do not have the right to bear arms and ask the current president of Mexico how many homicides they have a month? 3,000 is the latest figure.
If the state cannot take care of the citizens of Texas, then the citizens have the right to take care of themselves. Article 1 Section 2 of the Texas Bill of Rights.
There is already human trafficking here in Temple and the eyes turn away. Maybe he should spend time learning the history of the Republic of Texas than quoting some parliamentarian who has no idea of the culture, the liberties and freedoms we enjoy in this state.
There is an old saying that is still around for the Southern border of Texas that means lawless area. In 50 years you have not learned a thing.
Ronald F. Thomas
Temple