The article on last Sunday’s front page was fitting for Black History Month.
Michael Dean, black male, unarmed and in car, was shot and killed by Temple Police Officer Carmen DeCruz after traffic stop. That’s all we really know, except he was shot in the head. Now it’s more than two months after it happened and that’s still all the Texas Rangers and Temple Police Department have released.
This type of killing is all too common in Black History.
I thank the Temple Daily Telegram for their continuing coverage even in the face of “our investigation is ongoing.”
Lois Sullivan
Temple