Jenna Scott

Glory, glory, who could have predicted the outcome of the Cedric Marks trial for the capital murder of two Temple residents? This has been an extensive, and I imagine expensive, trial.

Next, even though it has not been reported, will be the appeals trial. Should this occur, I plead with the Temple Daily Telegram to bury those stories well into an insignificant portion of the newspaper.

As one reader reported a few days ago, some of us are getting bored with seeing Cedric’s mug shot on the front page of the Telegram.

Wayne Heugatter

Belton