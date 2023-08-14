Temple Daily Telegram July 24, front page above the fold: The city of Temple announces there will be no increase in property tax rates this year. And the crowd goes wiiiilldd!!
As in years past, they neglected to announce how much the average taxpayers’ appraisals escalated. Most taxpayers will see a 10% increase because that is the cap for annual increase in property taxes due to appraisal increases. After talking to family, friends and neighbors, I would guess the average appraisals went up at least 25% to 30% this year. That means if there are no more appraisal hikes, your taxes will go up 10% again next year and likely the year after.
The ultimate governmental pipe dream — a bottomless well of easily generated tax money. In Texas’ case, enough to produce “leftover” tax money in the tens of billions to create a politicians pipe dream — a “budget surplus” they are responsible for liquidating.
Our Texas Constitution mandates a balanced budget. That means the budget shall be based on available annual tax revenue — no deficit spending. I also propose a balanced budget should mandate any “leftover” tax money be rebated to the taxpayers in the form of a refund check attached to this year’s tax bill.
But, alas, it appears that is just a taxpayer’s pipe dream.
Shall we gather at the well.
Michael Moore
Moody