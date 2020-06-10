I’m disgusted. The Telegram ran two AP articles about published studies that hydroxychloroquine is too dangerous to use against the Wuhan virus.
Why am I disgusted? Both studies were shown immediately to be fake, but do I see a retraction or apology? No. The once-revered British Lancet Medical Journal published one of the studies. It can no longer be trusted on any level.
Many people using hydroxychloroquine clinically or as a palliative (President Trump is one of the latter) are having great success.
Unfortunately, Wuhan virus has killed two people in a south Temple assisted living facility, one a 90-year-old. What’s the facility’s response? “We’re Coordinating with the Centers for Disease Control and Texas health authorities” … and another 70 words of meaningless corporate jargon. Mentions of treating the afflicted: None.
Both Texas and CDC are extremely hostile to hydroxychloroquine. Texas essentially banned the drug and the CDC has a not-invented-here attitude toward it, badmouthing it regardless of the evidence that it works. The CDC is largely responsible for our ongoing economic catastrophe by pushing the shutdown based on worthless British pandemic models that have never been correct.
Would you trust any of these organizations with your life?
Folks, get your relatives out of places that don’t use hydroxychloroquine or there will be more deaths. They have a legal right to try hydroxychloroquine. God help them all.
In El Paso at The Resort at Texas City nursing home 38 residents became infected in early April. The desperately ill were treated with hydroxychloroquine. They saved the lives of all but three.
Peter Jessup
Belton