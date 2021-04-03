Reflecting upon Peter Jessup’s most recent letter (April 1), I am left wondering what it must be like to go through life believing that you are an expert about pretty much every issue, whether it be climate change, hydroxychloroquine, the coronavirus and now the death of George Floyd.
Jessup recounts Floyd’s past criminal convictions, his drug addiction and proclaims he was a dead man walking. He states that defendant Derek Chauvin’s act of pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck was legal according to Minneapolis Police Department rules.
I don’t care about any of that.. Jessup leaves out the most important fact. George Floyd was a human being, a child of God, and his life mattered. He was already handcuffed and on the ground. No decent person presses his knee into a man’s neck for over nine minutes while the victim, along with bystanders, pleads for his life until he is able to plead no more. All Derek Chauvin had to do was take his knee off but, according to testimony, it was still there when paramedics arrived.
May justice prevail.
Diane Torres
Temple