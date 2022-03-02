Thank you, President Joe Biden! For constant mandates, increased prices at the grocery store and the gas station, for fearful friends and acquaintances; for timid students and young kids; for less time spent on family visits; for neglected nursing home residents.
Thank you, too, for your ever painful “news conferences” which keep me on the edge of my chair waiting for the completion of a lucid statement.
A special “thank you” from my 11-year-old grandson who is asking if we are in World War III. He needed an extra stresser and you have provided it!
You and your administration have given us so much in the last year, but I think the most important thing has been an increased clarity of thought for myself. I now know that I am done with masks!
I am done with weak secular leaders and weaker church leaders! I am done with taking a wishy-washy answer to a direct question! And I am done with asking for forgiveness for stating my views.
So, again, Joe Biden, I thank you for giving me the reason to dig deep and find my courage to stand as a responsible citizen in the great United States of America!
Bernadette Hickman
Temple