Sept. 12, the Telegram ran an editorial, “Selective outrage of sports stars doesn’t sell well.”
What many Americans have learned during the COVID-19 experience is that professional sports is not the big necessity we may have thought it was.
Every one of us needs something enjoyable to look forward to and take our minds off of responsibilities and problems.
In other words, a great escape.
Pro sports has served that role for generations. But it changed. They began to pay journeyman second basemen and marginal tight ends multiple millions of dollars a year.
Team owners bullied and demanded taxpayers to pay for new stadiums.
While that was going on, the real pay and buying power of average Americans was steadily going down.
And at just the time when Americans really needed an uplift, we began to hear shaming and preaching from the former safe space of sports.
For millions of Americans, pro sports is now seen for what it is.
Beyond just being a big money-making racket, it’s become a venue for selective outrage while all the while ignoring other serious world evils.
Everyone knows our society has deep-seeded problems that absolutely must be solved and soon.
But you don’t turn the one safe place where Americans of every color and creed could gather in friendship and high-fives and twist it into a shrill sounding board for grievances that should be addressed at our own kitchen tables and in our nation’s schools and churches and courts and company board rooms.
Professional sports lost its way.
And in realizing just what pro sports has become, at least we’ve just solved one of our problems.
Don Cillo
Temple