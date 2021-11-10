I am 84 years old and have paid close attention to political and strategic affairs of the United States of America since the assassination of our beloved president, John Fitzgerald Kennedy, in 1963.
I have watched the so-called West, primarily led by a secret Anglo-American elite cabal and their lackeys, use their money and influence to structure every global historical event since. In 1984 I became a co-founder of the International Schiller Institute in an attempt to expose what the wealthy elites were doing to the United States and the world using their concepts of divide and conquer; British brains and American brawn; financial speculation over productivity; and global terrorism. Terrorism is not a naturally evolving phenomena. It is created, financed, armed, and directed by the wealthy elites and their lackeys in governments.
We all have witnessed the growth of financial and political power of global monopolies such as in communications, technology, finance/banking/insurance, natural resources, the military-industrial complex and others.
Let’s look at the federal careers of some of our national leaders.
President Joe Biden — 49 years in federal government
Sen. Patrick Leahy — 47 years
Sen. Chuck Schumer — 41 years
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — 34 years
U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters — 30 years
Sen. Dianne Feinstein — 29 years
Ex-President Donald Trump – 4 years
All Democrats with the exception of Trump and none from Texas.
Who gets the blame for what has happened in our beloved nation and world?
Noel S. Cowling
Temple