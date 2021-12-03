Nancy Pfiester had her opinion published on Dec. 1. Texans vote for crooked attorney generals and governors, lieutenant governors, and yellow-belly senators who throw their kids under the bus … With buzzwords, they get you to focus on the trivial things so you can’t see the stuff that matters.
Gov. Greg Abbott opened up Texas after the snowstorm that literally killed people in our “great state “ to get the heat off his back.
The ideas of patriotism have been twisted to the point if you don’t believe in so-called conservative values (whatever that is supposed to mean lately) you are pretty much an enemy of the state. The words of our current state officials have no clout and they should be voted out for no confidence in their duties. These people are more worried about getting airtime and paychecks than governing.
But most will still allow it because it makes them feel good about themselves. Like they actually did something. All the flags, bumper stickers or comments don’t make someone more dedicated to making the next generation better. But here we are, like a truck stuck in the mud.
For example Cancun Cruz sure did get the Interstate 14 expansion in the infrastructure bill but sure does like to spout nonsense about it. Follow the money. Can’t do anything for our infrastructure so we don’t freeze again but can surely make sure you don’t forget about whatever culture war hot topic is going on. Maybe our lieutenant governor can tell us how many people it’s gonna take to sacrifice to get inflation under control.
Kyle Fino
Temple