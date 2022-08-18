I would like to correct some reports concerning the opposition towards the Nova Collective that has been reported on recently. Some media reported that we oppose it simply because it is from Chicago or that it is out of state and not local.
Nothing can be further from the truth, at least partly. We are opposed to the City Council spending our tax dollars on an out-of-state firm — however, we are firmly opposed to this social re-engineering effort that can better be described as Divisive, Exclusion and Intolerance social cause.
The city has now scrapped the NOVA Collective because of our opposition and has now decided to spread this cancer from within.
The criteria for the appointment of DEI committee members violates the very thing they say they are fighting against … discrimination. Note 1, pertaining to the appointment of commission members: Note 1: Commission members must be a member of one or more of the following groups: 1) African American/Black community; 2) Hispanic/Latino community; 3) Asian/Native American/ Pacific Islander American community; 4) people with disabilities; 5) senior/elderly community; 6) LGBTQIA+ community; 7) social services community; 8) women in the community; or 9) religious community.
Did you notice that Caucasians are not on the list. I know of at least two people who were denied entry because of this criteria.
Leonard L. Halleen
Temple