In response to Mr. Schwartz, when votes are cast illegally they are should not be counted.
If a person is legally registered to vote they are entitled to one vote for whomever. So, in order for a vote to be illegal you must have proof that such a vote is illegal. Such as voting twice or using an incorrect address as examples.
So where is your evidence of all these illegal votes? Please provide the source and number of these illegal votes you propose happened.
Such evidence has not been provided in Texas or anywhere else.
Of interest is Mark Meadows, the ex-chief of staff reportedly voted using an address where he did not reside. That is evidence of voter fraud. Once again, no such evidence has been provided for massive fraud. Just saying so does not fly. In this country you need proof.
Sandra Wiley
Temple