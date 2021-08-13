On July 22, the Telegram stated that, “Gov. Greg Abbott says he will not impose another statewide mask mandate despite COVID-19 cases being on the rise.”
For those of us who enjoy living as was intended without something smothering our ability to breathe, we give a big thank you. The governor will get push back from those who believe that a facemask is a duty of civil responsibility and a magic cloth that protects the wearer from all kinds of harm. But in today’s lingo, that’s not “following The Science.”
Masks have been found to be next to useless in preventing disease and do little but to act as an empty security blanket. Honest analysis is proving that lockdowns and mask mandates have done far more harm than good. In fact, they have been miserable failures.
The American people have had it with COVID. Lives have been shaken and sacrificed. Businesses have been irreparably harmed. The mental health of millions of Americans has been severely jeopardized. Harmful effects yet to be realized will be felt for years that come from the bad seeds of fear and wrong policies and injurious advice and misplaced protocols that were planted in the past 16 months.
Courageous leaders like the Texas governor and a few others are leading the way back from this long national nightmare. We don’t need to backslide into disgraced policies. We need basic human hope and dignity to live with courage in a dangerous world instead of shrinking back into policy superstition and more media fear-mongering.
Thank you, governor, for being an island of sanity in this ongoing madness known as COVID craziness.
Don Cillo
Temple