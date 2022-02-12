The Feb. 7 “Backroads” article describing Bell County Museum’s receipt of the prestigious John L. Nau III Award of Excellence in Museums was welcomed, informative, but also lacking in important clarity.
Nowhere in the article was the museum’s executive director, Mr. Coleman Hampton’s full name and position identified. It took 11 paragraphs to finally include a quotation mentioning the name “Hampton,” whomever that was? Subsequent quotations attributed to “Hampton” or “he” still left questions in the reader’s mind as to who is this “Hampton” individual?
Surely the recipient of the award, Executive Director Coleman Hampton, could have been accorded the courtesy of clearly identifying both his full name and leadership position with the museum.
A bit more editorial vigor would have been helpful to the Telegram’s readers.
Paul L. Barrows
Belton
Editor's note: The story has been corrected in our online version. The Telegram regrets the error.