Nomads Resort on Lake Road in Belton was approved 4 to 2 by Belton Planning and Zoning on June 20.
Before a business invests in a project or facility, leadership considers strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. Companies large or small ask — what’s the competition doing and what might they do in reaction to the company’s next move.
Many of us have criticized H-E-B for not building new stores in Temple. Why have they only remodeled a few things inside?
I hear similar complaints about Nomads. Why hasn’t Sharma done more? We all know eventually the market conditions, the availability of resources the timing on all important components will come together and H-E-B will give us that nice new store we deserve.
Go time is Now Time for Sharma at Nomads! And now he has approval from P&Z for commercial zoning! In 2011 Belton’s P&Z voted that properties facing FM 439 be zoned commercial. Frank’s Marina, Dead Fish Grill, boat storage, a drive-through beverage barn and more surround Sharma’s property making his land the perfect location for his project.
Sharma has held meetings for neighbors and walked the neighborhood talking to neighbors. All criticism and concerns have been listened to and addressed.
This project will create an anchor for tourism in north Belton. All businesses in north Belton stand to benefit and the city of Belton will benefit from much needed tax revenue. This is a project where all citizens stand to benefit. It’s truly something to be proud of!
Gregory Daniel
Belton