Many people opposed to Temple Independent School District’s bond say, “teachers teach students, buildings don’t.”
As a college teacher, I agree, and the biggest reward of my job is watching my students succeed. My personal experience and education research indicate that teachers have difficulty teaching when facilities are overcrowded, students are hungry and facilities are inadequate.
TISD will have 1,200 new students by 2025, and this projection was before Meta announced they were building an $800 million facility in our community. The bond will build a new elementary school and add on rooms to existing schools so teachers can teach in facilities that aren’t overcrowded.
The bond addresses hunger by replacing and renovating TISD’s auxiliary services center, where the school nutrition department is. Do you think TISD will be able to attract employees to work in our old facilities that are set up inefficiently and do not have air conditioning?
Teachers need spaces to teach. Many of Temple’s middle schools don’t have competition fields for teacher-coaches to teach baseball, soccer and track. Our students share the football field, and I see many students arrive at 6 a.m. for time on the field.
The proposed school bond includes a little league and community track that is a partnership with the city of Temple. Compared to other school districts, Temple keeps its facilities open for citizens and children to use, so you can use these fields and tracks.
You can give teachers adequate spaces to teach by voting Yes on May 7. I will, and my vote will cost me less than eating pizza a local restaurant.
Hope Koch
Temple