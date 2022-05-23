“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us, we were all going direct to heaven, …” — A Tale of Two Cities
This quote from A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens describes the dynamics of our times. The feeling of despair and hopelessness that comes from the absence of accountability, the polarized politics that guide policies and practices of community and elected leaders that are devoid of the principles of fairness and equity is palatable.
Many have given up on the methods that offer accountability, change and hope. An indication of this was the recent local and state voting results. The times are challenging and require the ability to think critically through the media’s rhetoric on its various platforms. It also means understanding the need to take care of your mental and physical health to maintain a high level of resiliency to navigate these turbulent times successfully. Our community and its leaders must demonstrate respect, compassion and civility for everyone. There is still time to make a difference!
The Rev. Philemon Brown
Harker Heights