Our nation is the best in the world, yet many complain about its mistakes, choosing hostility and violence against other citizens, sometimes acting as if everyone else is an enemy.
Many recognize John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that he gave his only-begotten Son.” It continues, “For God sent the Son into the world, not to condemn the world, but that the world might be saved through him. He who believes in him is not condemned; he who does not believe is condemned already, because he has not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God. And this is the judgment, that the light has come into the world, and men loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil.”
Many struggle to reconcile God as loving Father and Jesus as gentle shepherd with the idea of Judgment Day and punishment. Jesus (John’s Gospel) is not a condemning judge. Condemnation is self-imposed.
In the words of C.S. Lewis “There are only two kinds of people in the end: those who say to God ‘Thy will be done,’ and those to whom God says, thy will be done. All that are in Hell, choose it. Without that self-choice there could be no Hell.”
We are free to accept or reject God’s work in our lives. We are given a choice to choose peace. Our fate is in our own hands. Our nation’s future is also in our hands. Jeremiah 18 informs of nations who follow His leading, and the results of nations from whom He removes his protection. We are free to affect the outcome. God bless the USA!
Gracie Conner
Temple