The article in the March 6 Telegram about “wasted months ...” places the blame for shortages in the strategic supply of equipment needed to fight COVID-19 on the Trump administration.
A Cal Thomas column and Fox News story clearly show the Bush administration was instrumental in beefing up these supplies in 2005 after the SARS epidemic. These supplies were depleted and not replenished during the Obama years.
I have seen no data or evidence that Mr. Trump made moves to not replenish these supplies or was even aware of their existence. This negativity toward our leaders needs to stop and instead focus on what is being done right and how to prepare for future pandemics.
William Stanley
Temple