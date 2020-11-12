I’m somewhat disappointed. I came into the house this afternoon, turned on the TV and was informed that Joe Biden was now officially the president elect.
I believe that there has been a cosmic practical joke played on the people of the USA. I see only two possible paths to this comedy of errors that has befallen our once proud Republic.
One, people elected a candidate that often forgot what office he was running for. A candidate that promised to end our energy independence. He professes unity yet denounces half the country because they do not subscribe to his party’s views, calling them racist, Nazis or other derogatory names. A candidate who vowed to raise taxes, and mandate masks and vaccinations.
Hello police state! Oh, wait, we have to get rid of the police.
We’ll see how that works.
His running mate is a woman who could not get enough support from her own party to make it past the first round of the primaries.
The second path is one that I would prefer to minimize. But, there does seem to be the very real possibility that there were problems with the electoral system. Counting more votes than you have registered voters, ignoring laws that govern the election process, and not allowing persons from both parties to monitor the process might be of some concern. Anyone notice that these issues occur in predominately Democratic areas? In a country of 350 million people, these two were the best we could come up with?
David Blankemeier
Temple