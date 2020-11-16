Can we trust election results?
Mark Levin and Sydney Powell, both noted constitutional lawyers, stated on TV that changes to election rules, not approved by state legislatures, are probably unconstitutional. Some opined GOP state legislatures were somehow responsible for the voting travesty. State election boards are run by the executive branch, not legislatures, whose role is to pass laws. Governors and mayors administer laws, not make them – including election laws.
Swing states have Republican-controlled legislatures, which choose the Electoral College. Could those legislatures refute tainted election results and instruct electors to vote for Trump? Would it be legal?
Rumors circulate the Department of Homeland Security caused paper for printed ballots to be made with special counterfeit-control watermarks. Reportedly about half a million ballots in swing states were counted with votes only for the presidency (for Biden) ... representing some 10 times the percentage of single-candidate ballots in past elections.
If reports can be believed, software “glitches” flipped votes from Republicans to the opposition, never the other way round. There is visual evidence of hundreds of thousands of votes flipping in seconds in footage from CNN.
What honest person can say these are not matters of huge concern, arguing for stopping certification until the truth’s found. Anyone against it, including in the media, is an unregenerate liar.
Madness followed Trump’s 2016 win, with House of Representatives farces about alleged Russian interference. Some admitted it was a red herring all along. Obvious untruths and perverted half-truths were used for a partisan impeachment. Since then incompetents (Cuomo, Biden, et al) mismanaged COVID-19 responses to thwart every move Trump made to protect the public and shore up the economy.
Will this election break the camel’s back?
Robert Hutchins
Temple