I have a question, but first some context.
We are hearing and reading that the COVID-19 vaccines allow breakthrough infections and that the vaccinated people are considered contagious and need to isolate (per the Telegram article about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, among others).
The upside of the vaccine, according to reports, is that if you do come down with COVID, the symptoms should be less serious, but it does not seem to make you less of a carrier and spreader.
Now my question, if vaccinated people can spread the virus, too, what is all the push for vaccine passports and not allowing the unvaccinated the same rights and freedoms as the vaccinated?
Since the vaccines don’t stop the spread, the argument that you need to take the vaccine to protect others falls flat. Seems like vaccine passports are just another coercion method to convince people that everyone should be vaccinated.
If we are not protecting others by being vaccinated, then we should be able to decide how we wish to protect ourselves.
April Cousins
Little River-Academy