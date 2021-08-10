Repeat “We don’t want a Nanny State” 100 times, loudly so that our representative will hear it!
The new “Infrastructure Bill” reportedly includes a mandate that all new cars have alcohol monitors installed that would not allow a person to drive the car if their alcohol level is greater than .08. (Because apparently cars are now infrastructure.)
So now we are all guilty until proven innocent. Can anyone else see the issue with this? (Constitutionally, operationally, personal liberties or otherwise?)
How this monitoring would happen apparently is not part of the bill. Mothers Against Drunk Drivers recommends that cars have a “driver monitoring system” including “touch based systems that can read your blood alcohol concentration through your fingertips and air sampling system that can test and isolate just the air exhaled by the driver” according to a report from the group.
What about cold days when you wear gloves?
Breathalyzer? If it is when the car starts, then no real way to assure that it is the driver’s breathe that is being analyzed. If it is somehow all the time, then we drive our cars essentially wearing a scuba breather?
This heavy-handed virtue signaling requirement will not end all alcohol related traffic deaths. What it will do, if the mandate goes into effect, is raise the price of all automobiles, reduce our freedoms, and be an assault on our privacy.
If you think they won’t attach some kind of reporting mechanism, you are delusional.
April Cousins
Little River-Academy