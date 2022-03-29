On the March 23 editorial page columnist Ruben Navarrette reported that Americans have to work making our refugee policy more equitable. He quoted a Latino follower as saying we are “racist hypocrites.” His last paragraph stated that Americans have to work at making our refugee policy more equitable.
He needs to recall that many Korean and Vietnamese refugees have been welcomed into the United States and helped to assimilate — some very quickly and many became prosperous. They did not have “blue eyes and blond hair and looked like us” which he implied was what mattered to us.
To quote him, “the more foreign refugees appear, the less likely they are to someone to champion their cause.” Ruben needs to look around him and realize that many Americans have already opened their hearts and pocketbooks to help needy people of all backgrounds. I’m sure they will do that again.
Linda Karen Clemons
Belton