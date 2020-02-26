Sure I get it. If you hand some people charge over lots of money that they did not earn but took said money from others, they can and often do spend it with absence of conviction. Now just what does that mean? The Telegram recently shared a story on the front page detailing how our local school is going to spend in excess of $1 million for a scoreboard.
I know that there is much info relayed on the scoreboard, the scores, the quarter, game clock, timeouts remaining. As for anything else, just watch the game and you can figure it out. Now as far as a million dollar scoreboard goes, I can see that money being better spent on vocational teaching and materials.
For that kind of money the students active in vocational training could build a scoreboard every year for many years to come and leave school with very valuable job skills, and everyone could marvel over the in-house built scoreboard, during the school year and football season, a student-made, common sense scoreboard that would truly be a treasure.
But sticking to the plan is what our district does. Now those kids can have a few days out of their life staring at a big TV, and we all know they need more of that. And when they seek gainful employment after leaving school and wonder why so much of their income is gobbled up in taxes, it will be then that I suspect that they will truly know what the score is.
James Hopper
Temple