Another chance —
We have another chance to make a choice.
We can ignore, oppose, or support — by exercising or refusing our right to vote.
In November, Temple Independent School District lacked three votes to pass a school bond. Folks ignored, opposed or supported that bond. The TISD school board has reduced the amount requested for the district’s needs. Temple has another chance to make a choice.
Communities read the accomplishments of their students in newspapers. This represents what communities get from their students. Failure to pass a school bond represents an unfair exchange for what students get from their community.
It will be interesting to see what choices TISD and Belton ISD voters make May 7, when once again the two rival cities compete, this time in displaying their support, or lack of, for their school children in whether they pass or oppose their school bonds.
Consider your own ideas about supporting our school districts’ requests for students’ needs. Decide. Vote your choice.
Joelle Bedwell
Temple