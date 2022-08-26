After reading the decision by the mayor and City Council to not complete the contract with Nova Collective it leaves several questions that I believe the citizens of Temple need to have answered.
Who is providing the survey materials, and who will analyze and interpret the results? If Nova Collective was fulfilling these duties, then obviously city management will be acting as surrogates to Nova Collective and consequently the focus of this effort has not changed.
Did negotiations with Meta, owners of Facebook, influence the Council’s decision on DEI? If not simply reply to the community that it didn’t.
What financial incentives were provided to Meta for the agreement to build a data center in Temple? This would include but not limited to property tax moratoriums, special rates on city-provided utilities such as water and sewer, any other special accommodations.
In addition, are any other special financial arrangements made such as a moratorium on tax portions of property taxes, gas and electric reductions or subsidies, etc. This is important since this lost tax revenue will be made up by increasing the tax rate and utility costs on Temple citizens. Generally, these giveaways are justified by jobs created that will replace this lost revenue. It appears on the surface 90-100 jobs is a stretch!
Finally, I believe it’s time for the mayor and City Council to become a little more transparent in their decision-making process. If the process and decisions would have been more open to the public the mayor and Council might have avoided the public outcry.
Larry Allis
Temple