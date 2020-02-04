Sandra Wiley’s Jan. 30 letter raises the question does she listen to any of the cable or broadcast news, such as CNN or NBC to name two.
If, so she could hardly miss the non-stop anti-Trump drumbeat.
Regular reading of the Telegram other than local news stories (i.e. wire service Associated Press) are also beating the anti-Trump drum at every opportunity.
Something for Wiley to consider — it is possible the Telegram publishes political cartoons that do in fact ridicule the Democrats because the Democrats bring it on themselves by their actions, such as the nominees’ support of AOC’s $30 trillion-plus “New Green Deal.” It will, in fact, do little if anything to decrease greenhouse gases as long as China and India continue to build unregulated coal-fired electric power plants as rapidly as possible.
Or look at the Star-chamber impeachment “inquiry” recently conducted by Rep. Adam Schiff. Is it any wonder the political cartoonists find it very easy to ridicule them?
Warren Cohen
Temple