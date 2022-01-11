I stopped reading my Telegram on Jan. 7 to write this letter. When I saw the caption of the photograph of the Jan 6, 2021, “Supporters of Donald Trump …”
I was shocked. American supporters of Donald Trump voted for him.
The people who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, were not supporting anything but the uncontrolled anger of losing and disrespect of our Constitution and human life. This is a thug mentality that needs to stay out of our political arena.
Those who “support” violent “change” are terrorists.
Now, back to the newspaper …
Betsi Chamlee
Temple